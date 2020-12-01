Bank of Hawaii Has $943,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $2,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $685.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.58.

Shares of BLK opened at $698.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $718.85. The stock has a market cap of $106.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $653.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $583.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.15 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,082,719 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

