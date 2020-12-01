Bank of Hawaii Has $991,000 Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.0% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 59.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 59.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 9.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13.6% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $9,815,624.00. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 48,387 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.52, for a total value of $5,589,666.24. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,837 shares of company stock worth $19,230,552. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

NYSE TEL opened at $113.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -367.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.00 and its 200-day moving average is $93.43. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $117.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

