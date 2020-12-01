Bank of Hawaii Increases Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Magna International were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 207.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGA opened at $61.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.92. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $63.58. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.49, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.60. Magna International had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 25.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Magna International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Magna International from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Magna International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Magna International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Magna International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.18.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

