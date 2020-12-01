Bank of Hawaii Invests $1.17 Million in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 29.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 24,105 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth $246,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 11.6% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 134,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 51.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth $279,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest stock opened at $70.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.51. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.62 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.63.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $442.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.71 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $1,283,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $3,155,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,598,372 shares of company stock worth $208,731,194.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Pinterest from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

