Bank of Hawaii Makes New Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,244 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth $213,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 5.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 4.7% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 22.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $319.68 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.07 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $354.76 and a 200-day moving average of $393.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $450.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.47.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $4,704,136.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.20, for a total transaction of $904,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,363,194 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

