Bank of Hawaii Makes New Investment in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,120 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RNG. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 211.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter worth $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert I. Theis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,978 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.40, for a total transaction of $163,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,409 shares in the company, valued at $43,237,912.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,062 shares of company stock valued at $47,974,238 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $297.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.32. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $134.85 and a one year high of $317.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.57 and a beta of 0.53.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.48.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

