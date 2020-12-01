Bank of Hawaii Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,892 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UBER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $67,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 269,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,135,523.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UBER stock opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $87.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

