Bank of Hawaii Purchases 1,059 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.57.

In related news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $3,169,468.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

HOG stock opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $41.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.71 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

