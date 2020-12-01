Bank of Hawaii Purchases 1,213 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POR. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 106.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 7,592.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth about $57,000.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

POR opened at $41.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.14. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POR. ValuEngine lowered Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Sidoti lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.