Bank of Hawaii Purchases 352 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Kroger by 30.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 17.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 6.0% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 119.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Stephen M. Mckinney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,349,318.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 373,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,395,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,720 shares of company stock worth $2,891,478. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Kroger in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Kroger in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.26.

KR opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $37.22.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

