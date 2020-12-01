Bank of Hawaii Purchases Shares of 6,677 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in The Progressive by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Progressive by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in The Progressive by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Argus cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

NYSE PGR opened at $87.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.41. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $311,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $276,389.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,149.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,812 shares of company stock valued at $11,187,299. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

