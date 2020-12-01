Bank of Hawaii Raises Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,399 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Intuit were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $413,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $352.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $92.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $377.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $9,355,209.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,532,566.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 16,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.79, for a total transaction of $5,369,798.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,105,776.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,073,078 in the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $355.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.28.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

