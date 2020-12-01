Bank of Hawaii Raises Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,750,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,186,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 93,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,018,000 after buying an additional 57,809 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,049,000 after buying an additional 17,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 30,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 20,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE opened at $127.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.93 and a 200 day moving average of $124.89.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.60.

In other news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.70 per share, with a total value of $117,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,636 shares in the company, valued at $545,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.