Bank of Hawaii Reduces Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,545 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in American Express were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,646,992,000 after buying an additional 816,309 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,608,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,390,707,000 after buying an additional 569,150 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in American Express by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,121,676,000 after buying an additional 617,636 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in American Express by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $999,362,000 after buying an additional 6,619,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Express by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $660,641,000 after buying an additional 1,559,432 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.58.

NYSE AXP opened at $118.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

