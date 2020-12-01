Bank of Hawaii Sells 1,119 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,639 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $39,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.00.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock worth $3,064,457. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $391.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $377.05 and its 200 day moving average is $339.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $172.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $10.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

