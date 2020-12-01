Bank of Hawaii Sells 11,219 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,219 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.18.

Shares of PSX opened at $60.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.76. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $116.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

