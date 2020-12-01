Bank of Hawaii Sells 1,130 Shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,450,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,099 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,624,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,378,000 after acquiring an additional 468,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,142,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,842,000 after acquiring an additional 460,930 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,774,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,023,000 after acquiring an additional 104,323 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,267,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,714,000 after acquiring an additional 97,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNY opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.49. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Sanofi’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink cut Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

