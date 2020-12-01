Bank of Hawaii Sells 2,070 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 116.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 18.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth about $87,000. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of -0.04. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average of $49.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 9.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

In related news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 52,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $2,675,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,490.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total value of $619,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,086.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,365 over the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRL. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

