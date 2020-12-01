Bank of Hawaii Sells 25 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Alleghany during the first quarter worth $61,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Alleghany by 33.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alleghany in the third quarter worth $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alleghany by 215.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Alleghany by 5,150.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $575.20 on Tuesday. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $426.87 and a one year high of $847.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $582.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $535.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -121.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by $4.99. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kerry J. Jacobs acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $639.74 per share, for a total transaction of $31,987.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,113.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on Y shares. ValuEngine cut Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $753.33.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

