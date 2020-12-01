Bank of Hawaii Sells 391 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Accenture were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. UBS Group began coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.43.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total value of $286,121.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,358 shares in the company, valued at $748,867.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,725,485 shares of company stock worth $156,704,064 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN stock opened at $249.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $250.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

