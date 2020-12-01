Bank of Hawaii Sells 5,308 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bank of Hawaii cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 64.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS opened at $160.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.85 and its 200-day moving average is $152.04.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In related news, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $173,006.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,646.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,692 shares of company stock valued at $18,419,992. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Gabelli lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.87.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

