Bank of Hawaii Sells 798 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 50.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Booking by 1,402.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,277 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booking by 419.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 323,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,763,000 after purchasing an additional 261,075 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 87.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,268,000 after acquiring an additional 233,397 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at about $257,844,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth about $218,549,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booking from $2,085.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,835.74.

BKNG opened at $2,028.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10, a PEG ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,854.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1,749.78. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,128.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $45.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.