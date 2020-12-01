Bank of Hawaii Takes Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,730 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 94.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 918 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LVS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of -56.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.89. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

