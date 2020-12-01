Bank of Hawaii Trims Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 768,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,415,000 after buying an additional 15,891 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 545,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,732,000 after purchasing an additional 18,904 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 162,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 99,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after buying an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 991,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,716,000 after purchasing an additional 71,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $145.65 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $115.92 and a one year high of $170.75. The firm has a market cap of $139.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.58 and its 200-day moving average is $151.28.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Mizuho dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.07.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

