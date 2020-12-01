Barclays Increases Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Price Target to €163.00

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) had its price objective increased by Barclays from €161.00 ($189.41) to €163.00 ($191.76) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on REMYY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from an underweight rating to an in-line rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of REMYY stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 65.74 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $18.91.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

