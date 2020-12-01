Barings LLC Increases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,493,000 after buying an additional 4,199,225 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 15,607 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,617.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 9,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,352,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,772,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,778 shares of company stock worth $11,443,972 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $139.08 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $140.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.31.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.