Barings LLC Purchases 358 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Barings LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,405,063,000 after buying an additional 227,199 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 473,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,840,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 392,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,385,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 123.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,441,000 after buying an additional 204,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,655,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.14.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,308,349.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,707,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $1,025,827.20. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $418.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $387.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.53. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $424.08.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

