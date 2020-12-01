Barings LLC Sells 1,615 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Barings LLC cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its stake in Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 67,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 374,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,056,000 after acquiring an additional 101,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of TFC opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,355 shares of company stock valued at $228,825. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.