Barings LLC Sells 1,946 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Barings LLC lowered its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 5.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Amphenol by 250.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 43,724 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Amphenol by 7.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,710,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $837,594,000 after acquiring an additional 505,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Amphenol by 17.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 535,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,972,000 after acquiring an additional 79,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 35.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $4,588,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,496,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $28,359,786.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,216,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 504,419 shares of company stock valued at $59,500,848 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

APH stock opened at $130.81 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $132.45. The company has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.42 and a 200 day moving average of $106.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.74%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

