Barings LLC Sells 195,823 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Barings LLC cut its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,823 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 70.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 168,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 69,295 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Amcor by 11.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Amcor by 141.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 42,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMCR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.52.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

