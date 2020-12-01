Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BECN. Stephens downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, William Blair raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $36.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.95. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $38.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day moving average of $30.36.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,241,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,845 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,590,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,418,000 after acquiring an additional 467,755 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at $13,967,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 48.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,161,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after purchasing an additional 377,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 85.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 152,549 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

