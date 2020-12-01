BidaskClub Downgrades Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) to Hold

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akoustis Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Akoustis Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 11,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $87,163.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,964.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,602 shares of company stock worth $1,811,688. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.