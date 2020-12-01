BidaskClub Downgrades Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) to Sell

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OPRA. Citigroup increased their price target on Opera from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Opera from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.05.

OPRA stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.33. Opera has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). Opera had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 6.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Opera will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Opera by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Opera in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Opera by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Opera in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Opera by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

