BidaskClub Upgrades CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) to Hold

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.
CTRE opened at $19.43 on Friday. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.36.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,790,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,048,000 after purchasing an additional 740,792 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after acquiring an additional 675,805 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,921,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 433,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 428.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 510,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after acquiring an additional 414,245 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CareTrust REIT
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
