BidaskClub Upgrades CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) to Hold

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

CTRE opened at $19.43 on Friday. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.36.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,790,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,048,000 after purchasing an additional 740,792 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after acquiring an additional 675,805 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,921,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 433,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 428.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 510,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after acquiring an additional 414,245 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

