BidaskClub Upgrades Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) to “Strong-Buy”

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

GNTX opened at $32.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.11. Gentex has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $33.40.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.79 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,785 shares of company stock worth $1,217,425 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Gentex by 1,265.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

