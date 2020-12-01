BidaskClub Upgrades The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) to “Strong-Buy”

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MIDD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CL King lowered shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Shares of The Middleby stock opened at $135.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.41. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.63. The Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $149.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.27.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.32. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $634.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Middleby will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in The Middleby by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in The Middleby by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in The Middleby by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in The Middleby by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Middleby by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

