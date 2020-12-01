BitWhite (BTW) Market Cap Hits $73,179.45

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $73,179.45 and approximately $38,420.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitWhite has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00016072 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About BitWhite

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitWhite Coin Trading

BitWhite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.