Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:BHWB)

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHWB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.
Blackhawk Bancorp stock opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.14. Blackhawk Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.28.
Blackhawk Bancorp Company Profile
Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Blackhawk Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackhawk Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.