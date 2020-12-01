Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:BHWB)

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHWB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

Blackhawk Bancorp stock opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.14. Blackhawk Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.28.

Blackhawk Bancorp Company Profile

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking, savings, health savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, auto, student, and home improvement and equity loans; and lines of credit and credit cards.

