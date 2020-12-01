BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Holdings Reduced by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,277 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.10% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 199,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 26,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TCPC shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a current ratio of 10.65. The company has a market cap of $684.54 million, a PE ratio of -131.67 and a beta of 1.53. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.53%.

In related news, Director Andrea Petro acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.16 per share, for a total transaction of $35,712.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $50,476.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

