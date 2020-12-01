Block-Logic Price Up 32.3% This Week (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. In the last week, Block-Logic has traded up 32.3% against the dollar. One Block-Logic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and STEX. Block-Logic has a total market capitalization of $889,745.98 and approximately $4,504.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Block-Logic alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007975 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 60% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

Block-Logic (BLTG) is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG . The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Block-Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block-Logic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.