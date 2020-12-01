BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DHF)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.
Shares of NYSE DHF opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
