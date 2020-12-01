Brokerages Expect Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) to Announce -$0.78 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) to post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.81). Catalyst Biosciences reported earnings of ($1.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($2.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($2.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Catalyst Biosciences.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBIO. Ci Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CBIO opened at $6.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.72. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $8.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 863,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 190,522 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 288,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 94,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

