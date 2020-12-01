Brokerages Expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.33. Kimco Realty posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.36). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 93.11%. The firm had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Truist upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $14.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.15. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 46,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

