Brokerages Set Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) PT at $31.20

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Axos Financial from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $148,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,359.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 73.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 11.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 67.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AX opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.75. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.42.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.19 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

