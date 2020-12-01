Brokerages Set Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Price Target at $45.00

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on TIGO shares. BidaskClub downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter worth $214,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter worth $299,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the second quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter worth $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIGO stock opened at $39.42 on Friday. Millicom International Cellular has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $49.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.12. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

