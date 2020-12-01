Brokerages Set MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) PT at $2.00

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

MGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ MGI opened at $6.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70. MoneyGram International has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.67 million, a P/E ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 2.00.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $323.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.40 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. On average, analysts forecast that MoneyGram International will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 57.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 19,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 37.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,775,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 480,371 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the second quarter worth about $111,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 26.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,474 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the second quarter worth about $89,000. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

