Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) vs. Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) Critical Comparison

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) and Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and Aqua Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable Partners -1.22% -0.23% -0.10% Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A

51.9% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and Aqua Power Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable Partners $2.98 billion 3.91 $10.00 million N/A N/A Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Brookfield Renewable Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua Power Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Brookfield Renewable Partners has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 10.48, suggesting that its share price is 948% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Brookfield Renewable Partners and Aqua Power Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 12 2 0 2.14 Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus price target of $56.82, suggesting a potential downside of 10.63%. Given Brookfield Renewable Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brookfield Renewable Partners is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes magnesium air fuel cells for generating off-grid electricity. It offers batteries; lighting products, such as flashlights, lanterns, and specialty lighting products, as well as magnesium power bars for its lighting products; first generation portable power plant; handheld, small, medium, large, and X-large power supply equipment; and power supply equipment exchange power bars. The company provides its products using realistic magnesium air fuel system technology, which causes electricity to be generated from the chemical reaction of the combination of magnesium and oxygen, as well as a saltwater electrolyte. It also develops solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States. The company leases space on the roofs or warehouses, installs photovoltaic systems, and sells the energy to energy utility companies. It primarily serves emergency preparedness and disaster relief, outdoor recreation, industry, military, marine, and automotive markets. The company was formerly known as NC Solar, Inc. and changed its name to Aqua Power Systems Inc. in July 2014. Aqua Power Systems Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

