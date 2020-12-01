Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B) (NASDAQ:BF/B) Plans Dividend of $0.18

Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B) (NASDAQ:BF/B) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1795 per share on Monday, January 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B)’s previous dividend of $0.17.

BF/B stock opened at $80.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.66.

Get Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B) alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B) in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B) from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B) from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B) presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.