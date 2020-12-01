Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Cadence Design Systems posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cadence Design Systems.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $116.30 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $127.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.81.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $5,782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,396,828.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $431,299.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 316,766 shares in the company, valued at $36,123,994.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,588 shares of company stock worth $14,573,959. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

