Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s (NASDAQ:CALT) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s (NASDAQ:CALT) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 2nd. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had issued 4,153,385 shares in its public offering on June 5th. The total size of the offering was $80,991,008 based on an initial share price of $19.50. After the expiration of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CALT. Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ:CALT opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.09. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.46 million and a P/E ratio of -26.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 13.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 83.3% during the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

